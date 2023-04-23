Bellway (LSE:BWY) Price Target Increased by 5.04% to 2,672.09

The average one-year price target for Bellway (LSE:BWY) has been revised to 2,672.09 / share. This is an increase of 5.04% from the prior estimate of 2,543.88 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,222.00 to a high of 3,171.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.29% from the latest reported closing price of 2,338.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellway. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWY is 0.16%, an increase of 11.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 15,786K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,550K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,401K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWY by 19.31% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,860K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWY by 7.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,635K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWY by 3.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 944K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWY by 5.13% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 662K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWY by 2.30% over the last quarter.

