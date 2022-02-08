Bellway HY Reservation Rate Rises

(RTTNews) - Bellway plc (BWY.L), in its trading update for the six months ended 31 January 2022, overall reservation rate rose by 5.8% to 202 per week and the average weekly private reservation rate was 162, an increase of 3.8% against the prior half year.

Bellway reported a good first half trading performance, with housing revenue expected to grow by more than 3% to around 1.775 billion pounds. The number of completions rose slightly to 5,694 new homes from 5,656 new homes last year.

The average selling price rose by 2.8% year-over-year to 311,800 pounds and is now expected to be over 300,000 pounds for the full financial year, an improvement compared to previous guidance, driven by mix and pricing benefits.

Bellway remains on track to increase output by around 10% this financial year, with further growth in financial year 2023 to around 12,200 homes.

