Bellway half-year profit falls; sees strong demand for new homes

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

Housebuilder Bellway Plc on Wednesday said it was experiencing strong underlying demand for new homes, as the sector stands to benefit from a slew of incentives announced in the UK budget earlier this month.

March 24 (Reuters) - Housebuilder Bellway Plc BWY.L on Wednesday said it was experiencing strong underlying demand for new homes, as the sector stands to benefit from a slew of incentives announced in the UK budget earlier this month.

The company, which builds everything from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes and luxury penthouses, reported pre-tax profit of 280.2 million pounds ($384.29 million) for six months to Jan. 31, compared with 291.8 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7291 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More