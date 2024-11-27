Bellway Executives Invest in Company Shares

Bellway (GB:BWY) has released an update.

Key executives at Bellway PLC, including CEO Jason Honeyman, have purchased shares in the company as part of a remuneration policy that defers bonuses into shares. This move aligns their interests with shareholders and demonstrates confidence in the company’s future prospects. The transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange.

