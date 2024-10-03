Is Bellway (BLWYY) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Bellway (BLWYY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bellway is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 88 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bellway is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLWYY's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BLWYY has moved about 25.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 23.6%. This means that Bellway is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Knife River (KNF). The stock is up 33.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Knife River's current year EPS has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bellway belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.7% so far this year, so BLWYY is performing better in this area. Knife River is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bellway and Knife River as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.