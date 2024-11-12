News & Insights

Belluscura’s Shareholding Shift: RBC Increases Stake

November 12, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Belluscura PLC (GB:BELL) has released an update.

Belluscura PLC has seen a significant shift in its shareholding structure, with the Royal Bank of Canada’s stake rising from 3.72% to 7.04%. This change is attributed to a modification in the ultimate beneficial owner within a connected structure, highlighting potential strategic moves in the company’s stakeholder landscape. Investors might find this shift indicative of underlying confidence or strategic interests in Belluscura’s future performance.

