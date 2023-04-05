BELLUS: Phase 1 Study Establishes Proof Of Concept For Developing ER Formulation Of Camlipixant

(RTTNews) - BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU, BLU.TO) reported positive data from its Phase 1 bioavailability equivalence study evaluating a once-daily Extended-Release formulation of camlipixant in comparison to a twice-daily Immediate Release formulation. The ER formulation showed equivalent bioavailability to the IR formulation. The ER formulation was well tolerated, with the safety profile consistent with previous camlipixant trials.

BELLUS Health said the results establish proof of concept for developing a once-daily ER formulation of camlipixant. To continue the development of the once-daily ER formulation, the company plans to conduct a multiple dose study of the ER formulation.

Camlipixant is a P2X3 antagonist product candidate for the treatment of refractory chronic cough currently being investigated in the CALM Phase 3 program.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

