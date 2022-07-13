Bellus Health Prices Public Offering Of 16.54 Mln Shares At US$9.25/shr

(RTTNews) - Bellus Health Inc. (BLU, BLU.TO) said that it has priced its public offering of 16.54 million common shares in Canada and the United States at a price of US$9.25 per common share.

The company has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies, Evercore ISI and RBC Capital Markets as joint book-running managers and LifeSci Capital as lead manager, relating to the public offering.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on July 18, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option following the date hereof to purchase up to an additional 2.48 million common shares from the company.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily to fund BLU-5937 research and development activities, working capital needs and other general corporate purposes.

