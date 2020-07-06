BELLUS Health: BLU-5937 RELIEF Trial Did Not Achieve Statistical Significance For Primary Goal

(RTTNews) - BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced Monday that its Phase 2 RELIEF trial of BLU-5937 in patients with refractory chronic cough failed to achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, BELLUS shares were trading at $2.96, down 75.37 percent.

In a statement, the company said BLU-5937 in the trial did not meet statistical significance for the primary endpoint of reduction in placebo-adjusted cough frequency at any dose tested.

The company noted that a clinically meaningful and highly statistically significant placebo-adjusted reduction in cough frequency was achieved in a pre-specified sub-group of high cough count patients.

BLU-5937 was also observed to be well tolerated with no serious adverse events reported and no withdrawals due to treatment-related adverse events at any dose. Taste effects, including taste alteration and partial taste loss, were infrequent at all dose levels and mostly mild in nature. No patients reported complete taste loss.

The company also said there were no clinically meaningful changes in vital signs, electrocardiogram or clinical laboratory values.

Roberto Bellini, President and Chief Executive Officer of BELLUS Health said, "We believe the Phase 2 data support moving BLU-5937 forward into an adaptive Phase 2b trial enriched for higher cough count patients. We expect to begin this trial in the fourth quarter of 2020."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.