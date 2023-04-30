Bellring Brands (STU:D51) Price Target Increased by 9.70% to 36.12

The average one-year price target for Bellring Brands (STU:D51) has been revised to 36.12 / share. This is an increase of 9.70% from the prior estimate of 32.92 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.15 to a high of 40.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.47% from the latest reported closing price of 32.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellring Brands. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to D51 is 0.28%, an increase of 32.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.26% to 159,164K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 13,657K shares. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,130K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,527K shares, representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D51 by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,170K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,703K shares, representing a decrease of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D51 by 3.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,183K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,952K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D51 by 14.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,089K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,856K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D51 by 21.83% over the last quarter.

