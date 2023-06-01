Bellring Brands (STU:D51) Price Target Increased by 5.61% to 40.52

The average one-year price target for Bellring Brands (STU:D51) has been revised to 40.52 / share. This is an increase of 5.61% from the prior estimate of 38.37 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.57 to a high of 45.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.59% from the latest reported closing price of 33.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellring Brands. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 4.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to D51 is 0.26%, a decrease of 11.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.90% to 150,133K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 13,657K shares. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,257K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,130K shares, representing a decrease of 16.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D51 by 6.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,155K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,089K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D51 by 24.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,121K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,183K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D51 by 25.04% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,796K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,743K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D51 by 24.39% over the last quarter.

