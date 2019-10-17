BellRing Brands raises $480 million pricing IPO below the range at $14

BellRing Brands, a spin-off of Post's active nutrition unit selling protein shakes, bars, and powders, raised $480 million by offering 34.3 million shares at $14, below the range of $16 to $19. The company offered 4.3 million more shares than anticipated. BellRing Brands plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol BRBR. Morgan Stanley, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Stifel, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Wells Fargo Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

