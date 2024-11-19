BellRing Brands price target raised to $83 from $72 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on BellRing Brands (BRBR) to $83 from $72 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a fiscal Q4 sales and earnings beat with fiscal 2025 guidance above consensus at the midpoint, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says shares were “due for a breather” after the 29% rally in three months and notes BellRing’s EBITDA margin outlook was a bit light of expectations. However, the company’s profit dollars are expected to grow faster than Citi previously assumed, the analyst adds. It thinks BellRing’s sustained level of growth justifies its premium valuation.

