BellRing Brands price target raised to $81 from $67 at Stifel

November 20, 2024 — 06:26 am EST

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith raised the firm’s price target on BellRing Brands (BRBR) to $81 from $67 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported a “strong” fourth quarter, with revenue growth and EBITDA ahead of the firm’s expectations. BellRing’s FY25 guidance calling for 12%-16% revenue growth was “well above” the firm’s expectations and EBITDA growth in the range of 5%-11% sees the low-end of standing at the high-end of the company’s long-term growth target, the analyst noted.

Read More on BRBR:

