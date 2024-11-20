BellRing Brands price target raised to $81 from $67 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith raised the firm’s price target on BellRing Brands (BRBR) to $81 from $67 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported a “strong” fourth quarter, with revenue growth and EBITDA ahead of the firm’s expectations. BellRing’s FY25 guidance calling for 12%-16% revenue growth was “well above” the firm’s expectations and EBITDA growth in the range of 5%-11% sees the low-end of standing at the high-end of the company’s long-term growth target, the analyst noted.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BRBR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.