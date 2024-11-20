BellRing Brands price target raised to $81 from $67 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith raised the firm’s price target on BellRing Brands (BRBR) to $81 from $67 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported a “strong” fourth quarter, with revenue growth and EBITDA ahead of the firm’s expectations. BellRing’s FY25 guidance calling for 12%-16% revenue growth was “well above” the firm’s expectations and EBITDA growth in the range of 5%-11% sees the low-end of standing at the high-end of the company’s long-term growth target, the analyst noted.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BRBR:
- BellRing Brands Sees Strong Growth in 2024
- BellRing Brands price target raised to $83 from $72 at Citi
- BellRing Brands reports Q4 adjusted EPS 51c, consensus 50c
- BellRing Brands sees FY25 revenue $2.24B-$2.32B, consensus $2.22B
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 18, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.