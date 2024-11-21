BellRing Brands price target raised to $79 from $74 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on BellRing Brands (BRBR) to $79 from $74 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company has prepared for the moment when Premier Protein supply would allow it to manage to demand rather than supply and that moment “is finally here,” sparking opportunity, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

