BellRing Brands price target raised to $78 from $70 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on BellRing Brands (BRBR) to $78 from $70 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. In FY25, the firm is anticipating “another solid year of revenue growth” with distribution gains, greater assortment, and a sizable advertising increase, telling investors following the company’s earnings report that the firm has “confidence in 15%+ organic sales growth.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BRBR:
- BellRing Brands price target raised to $82 from $75 at BofA
- BellRing Brands price target raised to $77 from $73 at Deutsche Bank
- BellRing Brands price target raised to $81 from $67 at Stifel
- BellRing Brands Sees Strong Growth in 2024
- BellRing Brands price target raised to $83 from $72 at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.