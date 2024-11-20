BellRing Brands price target raised to $78 from $70 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on BellRing Brands (BRBR) to $78 from $70 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. In FY25, the firm is anticipating “another solid year of revenue growth” with distribution gains, greater assortment, and a sizable advertising increase, telling investors following the company’s earnings report that the firm has “confidence in 15%+ organic sales growth.”

