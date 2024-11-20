News & Insights

BellRing Brands price target raised to $75 from $60 at Truist

November 20, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Truist analyst Bill Chappell raised the firm’s price target on BellRing Brands (BRBR) to $75 from $60 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm is updating its model after the company’s Q4 earnings beat and above-consensus guidance, also noting that BellRing should benefit from an uptick in healthy living and convenient nutrition trends that has taken place over the past several years, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

