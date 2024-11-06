BellRing Brands price target raised to $74 from $68 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on BellRing Brands (BRBR) to $74 from $68 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm continue to believes the shares “could still grind higher from here” as business fundamentals remain strong and there is a line of sight into another potentially above-algorithm sales growth year in 2025.

