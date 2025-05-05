BellRing Brands, Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results With 18.9% Increase in Net Sales and 14.4% Growth in Adjusted EBITDA

BellRing Brands reports Q2 2025 net sales of $588 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $118.6 million and strong growth projections.

BellRing Brands, Inc. reported its second fiscal quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2025, highlighting net sales of $588 million, an 18.9% increase from the previous year, and net earnings of $58.7 million, up 2.6%. The company's Adjusted EBITDA reached $118.6 million, reflecting a 14.4% growth, driven by strong performances in its Premier Protein and Dymatize product lines, which saw increases in both volume and price. CEO Darcy H. Davenport noted the momentum in the convenient nutrition category, attributing it to marketing efforts and new products. Despite rising costs, the company affirmed its fiscal year 2025 guidance, projecting net sales growth of 13% to 17%. Additionally, BellRing repurchased shares worth $171.7 million during the quarter, maintaining a robust outlook amid macroeconomic challenges.

Second quarter net sales increased by 18.9% to $588.0 million compared to the previous year, driven by strong volume growth and improved pricing.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter grew by 14.4% to $118.6 million, reflecting the company's strong operating performance.

BellRing affirmed its fiscal year 2025 sales growth guidance of 13% to 17%, indicating confidence in continued business expansion despite macroeconomic challenges.

Increased dollar consumption for Premier Protein products showed strong market demand, with RTD shakes experiencing a 24.9% increase in sales, reinforcing BellRing's leading position in the convenient nutrition category.

Significant increase in Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose to 15.4% of net sales from 14.0% in the prior year period, indicating potential concerns over cost management.

Interest expense increased year-over-year, primarily due to higher borrowings, suggesting rising debt levels and potential financial strain.

Gross profit margin decreased slightly from 33.2% to 32.3% of net sales, reflecting challenges in profitability amidst rising costs and inflationary pressures.

What were BellRing Brands' net sales for Q2 2025?

BellRing reported net sales of $588.0 million for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025.

How much did BellRing's operating profit increase in Q2 2025?

Operating profit for Q2 2025 increased by 4.5% to $95.1 million compared to the prior year period.

What is the Adjusted EBITDA for BellRing Brands for Q2 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2025 was $118.6 million, an increase of 14.4% from the previous year.

What growth does BellRing expect for fiscal year 2025?

The company anticipates net sales growth of 13% to 17% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 7% to 14%.

How much did BellRing repurchase in shares during Q2 2025?

During Q2 2025, BellRing repurchased 2.4 million shares for $171.7 million at an average price of $71.68 per share.

$BRBR Insider Trading Activity

$BRBR insiders have traded $BRBR stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT V VITALE has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 368,334 shares for an estimated $28,089,135 .

. ROBIN SINGH (CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFFCR PNC) sold 4,157 shares for an estimated $312,356

DOUGLAS J CORNILLE (CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER PNC) sold 3,192 shares for an estimated $239,814

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BRBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of $BRBR stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BRBR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRBR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BRBR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BRBR forecast page.

$BRBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BRBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Thomas Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $83.0 on 11/19/2024

ST. LOUIS, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) ("BellRing"), a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category, today reported results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Highlights:











Second





quarter net sales of





$588.0 million











Operating profit of





$95.1 million





, net earnings of





$58.7 million





and Adjusted EBITDA* of





$118.6 million











*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, see the related explanations presented under “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” later in this release. BellRing provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP guidance measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including the adjustments described under “Outlook” later in this release.







“Our momentum continued this quarter as



Premier Protein



consumption accelerated. Increased promotions, our media campaign and new products drove



Premier Protein



household penetration and market share to new all-time highs. Our powder products benefited from distribution gains and brand building investments,” said Darcy H. Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer of BellRing. “The convenient nutrition category and our leading mainstream brands continue to resonate with consumers, demonstrating a long runway of growth for ready-to-drink shakes and powders. I am pleased to affirm our guidance of net sales growth of 13% to 17% with strong Adjusted EBITDA margins even amidst the current uncertain macroeconomic environment.”





Dollar consumption of



Premier Protein



ready-to-drink (“RTD”) shakes,



Premier Protein



powder products and



Dymatize



powder and RTD products increased 24.9%, 21.7% and 3.0% respectively, in the 13-week period ended March 30, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024 (inclusive of Circana United States (“U.S.”) Multi Outlet Plus with Convenience and management estimates of untracked channels). For additional information regarding consumption metrics, see the supplemental slide presentation on BellRing’s website, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section.







Second





Quarter Results







Net sales were $588.0 million, an increase of 18.9%, or $93.4 million, compared to the prior year period, driven by 15.3% increase in volume and 3.6% increase in price/mix.







Premier Protein



net sales increased 22.0%, driven by 15.3% volume growth and 6.7% increase in price/mix.



Premier Protein



RTD shake net sales increased 21.7%, driven by 15.2% increase in volume and 6.5% increase in price/mix. Volume gains were driven by distribution gains and increased promotional activity. Additionally, net sales benefited from higher average net selling prices driven by price increases to offset cost inflation.







Dymatize



net sales increased 3.0%, driven by 20.4% increase in volume which was partially offset by a 17.3% decrease in price/mix. Volume growth was lifted by higher international volumes and new product introductions, the latter of which negatively impacted price/mix.





Gross profit was $189.8 million, or 32.3% of net sales, an increase of 15.5%, or $25.5 million, compared to $164.3 million, or 33.2% of net sales, in the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit* was $202.7 million, or 34.5% of net sales, an increase of $35.9 million, or 21.5%, compared to $166.8 million, or 33.7% of net sales, in the prior year period. In the second quarter of 2025, gross profit and adjusted gross profit benefited from improved pricing which was partly offset by net input cost inflation and increased promotional activity.







*Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP measures that exclude mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges. For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, see the related explanations presented under “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” later in this release.







Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $90.5 million, or 15.4% of net sales, an increase of $21.4 million compared to $69.1 million, or 14.0% of net sales, in the prior year period. SG&A expenses in the second quarter of 2025 included higher marketing and consumer advertising expenses of $12.5 million and increased distribution and warehousing expenses on higher volumes.





Operating profit was $95.1 million, an increase of 4.5%, or $4.1 million, compared to $91.0 million in the prior year period.





Interest expense, net was $16.5 million and $14.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively, with the increase primarily driven by higher borrowings outstanding under BellRing’s revolving credit facility. Income tax expense was $19.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, an effective income tax rate of 25.3%, compared to $19.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, an effective income tax rate of 25.2%.





Net earnings were $58.7 million, an increase of 2.6%, or $1.5 million, compared to $57.2 million in the prior year period. Net earnings per diluted common share were $0.45, an increase of 4.7%, compared to $0.43 in the prior year period. Adjusted net earnings* were $68.7 million, an increase of 16.0%, compared to $59.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share* were $0.53, an increase of 17.8%, compared to $0.45 in the prior year period.





Adjusted EBITDA* was $118.6 million, an increase of 14.4%, or $14.9 million, compared to $103.7 million in the prior year period.







*Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted diluted earnings per common share and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, see the related explanations presented under “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” later in this release.









Six Month Results







Net sales were $1,120.9 million, an increase of 21.2%, or $195.9 million, compared to the prior year period, driven by 17.8% increase in volume and 3.4% increase in price/mix.



Premier Protein



net sales increased 24.0%, driven by 18.0% increase in volume and 6.0% increase in price/mix.



Dymatize



net sales increased 7.5%, driven by 16.3% increase in volume and 8.8% decrease in price/mix.





Gross profit was $389.4 million, or 34.7% of net sales, an increase of 24.7%, or $77.1 million, compared to $312.3 million, or 33.8% of net sales, in the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit* was $400.8 million, or 35.8% of net sales, an increase of $85.8 million, or 27.2%, compared to $315.0 million, or 34.1% of net sales, in the prior year period. In the six months ended March 31, 2025, gross profit and adjusted gross profit benefited from improved pricing which was partly offset by net input cost inflation and incremental promotional activity.







*Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP measures that exclude mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges. For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, see the related explanations presented under “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” later in this release.







SG&A expenses were $170.6 million, or 15.2% of net sales, an increase of $48.7 million compared to $121.9 million, or 13.2% of net sales, in the prior year period. SG&A expenses in the six months ended March 31, 2025 included higher marketing and consumer advertising expenses of $21.4 million and increased distribution and warehousing expenses on higher volumes.





Operating profit was $210.4 million, an increase of 28.3%, or $46.4 million, compared to $164.0 million in the prior year period. In the six months ended March 31, 2024, operating profit was negatively impacted by $17.4 million of accelerated amortization, which was incurred in connection with the discontinuance of the North American



PowerBar



business and treated as an adjustment for non-GAAP measures.





Interest expense, net was $30.9 million and $29.4 million in the six months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, with the increase primarily driven by higher borrowings outstanding under BellRing’s revolving credit facility. Income tax expense was $43.9 million in the six months ended March 31, 2025, an effective income tax rate of 24.5%, compared to $33.5 million in the six months ended March 31, 2024, an effective income tax rate of 24.9%.





Net earnings were $135.6 million, an increase of 34.1%, or $34.5 million, compared to $101.1 million in the prior year period. Net earnings per diluted common share were $1.04, an increase of 36.8%, compared to $0.76 in the prior year period. Adjusted net earnings* were $144.9 million, an increase of 24.4%, compared to $116.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share* were $1.11, an increase of 26.1%, compared to $0.88 in the prior year period.





Adjusted EBITDA* was $243.9 million, an increase of 19.4%, or $39.7 million, compared to $204.2 million in the prior year period.







*Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted diluted earnings per common share and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, see the related explanations presented under “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” later in this release.









Share Repurchases







During the second quarter of 2025, BellRing repurchased 2.4 million shares for $171.7 million at an average price of $71.68 per share. During the six months ended March 31, 2025, BellRing repurchased 2.5 million shares for $182.7 million at an average price of $71.98 per share. As of March 31, 2025, BellRing had $280.0 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.







Outlook







BellRing management has affirmed its fiscal year 2025 outlook and continues to expect net sales to range between $2.26-$2.34 billion and Adjusted EBITDA to range between $470-$500 million (resulting in net sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 13%-17% and 7%-14%, respectively, over fiscal year 2024). BellRing management expects fiscal year 2025 capital expenditures of approximately $9 million.





BellRing provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP guidance measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges and other charges reflected in BellRing’s reconciliations of historical numbers, the amounts of which, based on historical experience, could be significant. For additional information regarding BellRing’s non-GAAP measures, see the related explanations presented under “Use of Non-GAAP Measures.”







Use of Non-GAAP Measures







BellRing uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release to supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross profit margin, Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales. The reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided later in this release under “Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures.”





Management uses certain of these non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales, as key metrics in the evaluation of underlying company performance, in making financial, operating and planning decisions and, in part, in the determination of bonuses for its executive officers and employees. Additionally, BellRing is required to comply with certain covenants and limitations that are based on variations of EBITDA in its financing documents. Management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides increased transparency and assists investors in understanding the underlying operating performance of BellRing and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. Non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude certain items as described later in this release. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. For additional information regarding BellRing’s non-GAAP measures, see the related explanations provided under “Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” later in this release.







Conference Call to Discuss Earnings Results and Outlook







BellRing will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EDT to discuss financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 and fiscal year 2025 outlook and to respond to questions. Darcy H. Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul A. Rode, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call.





Interested parties may join the conference call by registering in advance at the following link:





BellRing Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call





. Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and a unique passcode to access the conference call. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of BellRing’s website at www.bellring.com. A slide presentation containing supplemental material will also be available at the same location on BellRing’s website. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on BellRing’s website in the Investor Relations section.







Prospective Financial Information







Prospective financial information is necessarily speculative in nature, and it can be expected that some or all of the assumptions underlying the prospective financial information described above will not materialize or will vary significantly from actual results. For further discussion of some of the factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from the information provided above, see “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Accordingly, the prospective financial information provided above is only an estimate of what BellRing’s management believes is realizable as of the date of this release. It also should be recognized that the reliability of any forecasted financial data diminishes the farther in the future that the data is forecasted. In light of the foregoing, the information should be viewed in context and undue reliance should not be placed upon it.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain matters discussed in this release and on BellRing’s conference call are forward-looking statements, including BellRing’s net sales, Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures outlook for fiscal year 2025. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified from the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “predict,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “target,” “is likely,” “will,” “can,” “may” or “would” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, and include all statements regarding future performance, earnings projections, events or developments. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:







BellRing’s dependence on sales from its RTD protein shakes;



BellRing’s dependence on sales from its RTD protein shakes;



BellRing’s ability to continue to compete in its product categories and its ability to retain its market position and favorable perceptions of its brands;



BellRing’s ability to continue to compete in its product categories and its ability to retain its market position and favorable perceptions of its brands;



disruptions or inefficiencies in BellRing’s supply chain, including as a result of BellRing’s reliance on third-party suppliers or manufacturers for the manufacturing of many of its products, pandemics and other outbreaks of contagious diseases, labor shortages, fires and evacuations related thereto, changes in weather conditions, natural disasters, agricultural diseases and pests and other events beyond BellRing’s control;



disruptions or inefficiencies in BellRing’s supply chain, including as a result of BellRing’s reliance on third-party suppliers or manufacturers for the manufacturing of many of its products, pandemics and other outbreaks of contagious diseases, labor shortages, fires and evacuations related thereto, changes in weather conditions, natural disasters, agricultural diseases and pests and other events beyond BellRing’s control;



BellRing’s dependence on third-party contract manufacturers for the manufacture of most of its products, including one manufacturer for nearly half of its RTD protein shakes;



BellRing’s dependence on third-party contract manufacturers for the manufacture of most of its products, including one manufacturer for nearly half of its RTD protein shakes;



the ability of BellRing’s third-party contract manufacturers to produce an amount of BellRing’s products that enables BellRing to meet customer and consumer demand for the products;



the ability of BellRing’s third-party contract manufacturers to produce an amount of BellRing’s products that enables BellRing to meet customer and consumer demand for the products;



BellRing’s reliance on a limited number of third-party suppliers to provide certain ingredients and packaging;



BellRing’s reliance on a limited number of third-party suppliers to provide certain ingredients and packaging;



significant volatility in the cost or availability of inputs to BellRing’s business (including freight, raw materials, packaging, energy, labor and other supplies);



significant volatility in the cost or availability of inputs to BellRing’s business (including freight, raw materials, packaging, energy, labor and other supplies);



BellRing’s ability to anticipate and respond to changes in consumer and customer preferences and behaviors and introduce new products;



BellRing’s ability to anticipate and respond to changes in consumer and customer preferences and behaviors and introduce new products;



consolidation in BellRing’s distribution channels;



consolidation in BellRing’s distribution channels;



BellRing’s ability to expand existing market penetration and enter into new markets;



BellRing’s ability to expand existing market penetration and enter into new markets;



the loss of, a significant reduction of purchases by or the bankruptcy of a major customer;



the loss of, a significant reduction of purchases by or the bankruptcy of a major customer;



legal and regulatory factors, such as compliance with existing laws and regulations, as well as new laws and regulations and changes to existing laws and regulations and interpretations thereof, affecting BellRing’s business, including current and future laws and regulations regarding food safety, advertising, labeling, tax matters and environmental matters;



legal and regulatory factors, such as compliance with existing laws and regulations, as well as new laws and regulations and changes to existing laws and regulations and interpretations thereof, affecting BellRing’s business, including current and future laws and regulations regarding food safety, advertising, labeling, tax matters and environmental matters;



fluctuations in BellRing’s business due to changes in its promotional activities and seasonality;



fluctuations in BellRing’s business due to changes in its promotional activities and seasonality;



BellRing’s ability to maintain the net selling prices of its products and manage promotional activities with respect to its products;



BellRing’s ability to maintain the net selling prices of its products and manage promotional activities with respect to its products;



BellRing’s ability to obtain additional financing (including both secured and unsecured debt) and its ability to service its outstanding debt (including covenants that restrict the operation of its business);



BellRing’s ability to obtain additional financing (including both secured and unsecured debt) and its ability to service its outstanding debt (including covenants that restrict the operation of its business);



the accuracy of BellRing’s market data and attributes and related information;



the accuracy of BellRing’s market data and attributes and related information;



changes in critical accounting estimates;



changes in critical accounting estimates;



uncertain or unfavorable economic conditions that limit customer and consumer demand for BellRing’s products or increase its costs;



uncertain or unfavorable economic conditions that limit customer and consumer demand for BellRing’s products or increase its costs;



risks related to BellRing’s ongoing relationship with Post Holdings, Inc. (“Post”) following BellRing’s separation from Post and Post’s distribution of BellRing stock to Post’s shareholders (the “Spin-off”), including BellRing’s obligations under various agreements with Post;



risks related to BellRing’s ongoing relationship with Post Holdings, Inc. (“Post”) following BellRing’s separation from Post and Post’s distribution of BellRing stock to Post’s shareholders (the “Spin-off”), including BellRing’s obligations under various agreements with Post;



conflicting interests or the appearance of conflicting interests resulting from certain of BellRing’s directors also serving as officers and/or directors of Post;



conflicting interests or the appearance of conflicting interests resulting from certain of BellRing’s directors also serving as officers and/or directors of Post;



risks related to the previously completed Spin-off;



risks related to the previously completed Spin-off;



the ultimate impact litigation or other regulatory matters may have on BellRing;



the ultimate impact litigation or other regulatory matters may have on BellRing;



risks associated with BellRing’s international business;



risks associated with BellRing’s international business;



BellRing’s ability to protect its intellectual property and other assets and to continue to use third-party intellectual property subject to intellectual property licenses;



BellRing’s ability to protect its intellectual property and other assets and to continue to use third-party intellectual property subject to intellectual property licenses;



costs, business disruptions and reputational damage associated with technology failures, cybersecurity incidents and corruption of BellRing’s data privacy protections;



costs, business disruptions and reputational damage associated with technology failures, cybersecurity incidents and corruption of BellRing’s data privacy protections;



impairment in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets;



impairment in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets;



BellRing’s ability to identify, complete and integrate or otherwise effectively execute acquisitions or other strategic transactions and effectively manage its growth;



BellRing’s ability to identify, complete and integrate or otherwise effectively execute acquisitions or other strategic transactions and effectively manage its growth;



BellRing’s ability to hire and retain talented personnel, employee absenteeism, labor strikes, work stoppages or unionization efforts;



BellRing’s ability to hire and retain talented personnel, employee absenteeism, labor strikes, work stoppages or unionization efforts;



BellRing’s ability to satisfy the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002;



BellRing’s ability to satisfy the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002;



significant differences in BellRing’s actual operating results from any guidance BellRing may give regarding its performance; and



significant differences in BellRing’s actual operating results from any guidance BellRing may give regarding its performance; and



other risks and uncertainties described in BellRing’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.











These forward-looking statements represent BellRing’s judgment as of the date of this release. BellRing disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.







About BellRing Brands, Inc.







BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) is a dynamic and fast-growing consumer brands business with the purpose of Changing Lives with Good Energy. Focused on growing the convenient nutrition category, the company’s brands include



Premier Protein



, the #1 ready-to-drink protein and convenient nutrition brand, and



Dymatize



, the brand behind the #1 hydrolyzed protein powder. A culture-driven, pure-play company, BellRing Brands believes nutrition is at the core of a healthy world and produces products with best-in-class nutritional profiles and exceptional flavors. Its products are distributed in over 90 countries across club, mass, food, eCommerce, specialty, drug and convenience. To learn more visit www.bellring.com.







Contact:







Investor Relations





Jennifer Meyer





jennifer.meyer@bellringbrands.com





(415) 814-9388



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(Unaudited)









(in millions, except for per share data)

























Three Months Ended





March 31,













Six Months Ended





March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Net Sales







$





588.0













$





494.6













$





1,120.9













$





925.0













Cost of goods sold









398.2

















330.3

















731.5

















612.7















Gross Profit











189.8

















164.3

















389.4

















312.3













Selling, general and administrative expenses









90.5

















69.1

















170.6

















121.9













Amortization of intangible assets









4.2

















4.2

















8.4

















26.4















Operating Profit











95.1

















91.0

















210.4

















164.0













Interest expense, net









16.5

















14.5

















30.9

















29.4















Earnings before Income Taxes











78.6

















76.5

















179.5

















134.6













Income tax expense









19.9

















19.3

















43.9

















33.5















Net Earnings







$





58.7













$





57.2













$





135.6













$





101.1



















































Earnings per Common Share:







































Basic





$





0.46













$





0.44













$





1.06













$





0.77













Diluted





$





0.45













$





0.43













$





1.04













$





0.76



















































Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding:



































Basic









128.2

















131.0

















128.5

















131.1













Diluted









129.9

















133.0

















130.5

















133.0



































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)









(in millions)

























March 31, 2025













September 30, 2024

































ASSETS













Current Assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





28.1













$





70.8













Restricted cash









16.1

















0.3













Receivables, net









266.0

















220.4













Inventories









385.3

















286.1













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









15.1

















15.1















Total Current Assets











710.6

















592.7

































Property, net









10.2

















9.2













Goodwill









65.9

















65.9













Intangible assets, net









133.4

















141.8













Deferred income taxes









14.4

















12.9













Other assets









13.0

















14.5















Total Assets







$





947.5













$





837.0























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT













Current Liabilities























Accounts payable





$





160.6













$





121.0













Other current liabilities









82.8

















82.7















Total Current Liabilities











243.4

















203.7

































Long-term debt









953.7

















833.1













Deferred income taxes









0.4

















0.4













Other liabilities









4.1

















5.7















Total Liabilities











1,201.6

















1,042.9



































Stockholders’ Deficit























Common stock









1.4

















1.4













Additional paid-in capital









37.9

















37.3













Retained earnings









192.0

















56.4













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(2.7





)













(2.0





)









Treasury stock, at cost









(482.7





)













(299.0





)











Total Stockholders’ Deficit











(254.1





)













(205.9





)











Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit







$





947.5













$





837.0



































SELECTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS INFORMATION (Unaudited)









(in millions)

























Six Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Cash provided by (used in):























Operating activities





$





51.2













$





90.5













Investing activities









(1.9





)













(0.5





)









Financing activities









(76.3





)













(59.2





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









0.1

















0.1















Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







$





(26.9





)









$





30.9



























EXPLANATION AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES







BellRing uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release to supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross profit margin, Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales. The reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables following this section. Non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude certain items as described below. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.







Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross profit margin







BellRing believes Adjusted gross profit is useful to investors in evaluating BellRing’s underlying profitability of its revenue-generating activities as it excludes mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges (which are primarily non-cash and not consistent across periods; see the explanation below for more information). BellRing believes Adjusted gross profit margin (Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of net sales) is useful to investors in evaluating BellRing’s operating performance because it allows for more meaningful comparison of operating performance across periods.







Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per common share







BellRing believes Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per common share are useful to investors in evaluating BellRing’s operating performance because they exclude items that affect the comparability of BellRing’s financial results and could potentially distort an understanding of the trends in business performance.





Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per common share are adjusted for the following items:









a.











Accelerated amortization



: BellRing has excluded non-cash accelerated amortization charges recorded in connection with the discontinuation of certain brands or the discontinuation of the use of certain brands in certain regions as the amount and frequency of such charges are not consistent. Additionally, BellRing believes that these charges do not reflect expected ongoing future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of BellRing’s current operating performance or comparisons of BellRing’s operating performance to other periods.









b.











Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges



: BellRing has excluded the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges due to the inherent uncertainty and volatility associated with such amounts based on changes in assumptions with respect to fair value estimates. Additionally, these adjustments are primarily non-cash items and the amount and frequency of such adjustments are not consistent.









c.











Provision for legal matters



: BellRing has excluded gains and losses recorded to recognize the anticipated or actual resolution of certain litigation as BellRing believes such gains and losses do not reflect expected ongoing future operating income and expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of BellRing’s current operating performance or comparisons of BellRing’s operating performance to other periods.









d.











Foreign currency gain/loss on intercompany loans



: BellRing has excluded the impact of foreign currency fluctuations related to intercompany loans denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the respective legal entity in evaluating BellRing’s performance to allow for more meaningful comparisons of performance to other periods.









e.











Income tax effect on adjustments



: BellRing has included the income tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using a rate described in the applicable footnote of the reconciliation tables, as BellRing believes that its GAAP effective income tax rate as reported is not representative of the income tax expense impact of the adjustments.



























Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales







BellRing believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating BellRing’s operating performance and liquidity because (i) BellRing believes it is widely used to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, (ii) it presents a measure of corporate performance exclusive of BellRing’s capital structure and the method by which the assets were acquired and (iii) it is a financial indicator of a company’s ability to service its debt, as BellRing is required to comply with certain covenants and limitations that are based on variations of EBITDA in its financing documents. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide forward-looking guidance and to forecast future results. BellRing believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales is useful to investors in evaluating BellRing’s operating performance because it allows for more meaningful comparison of operating performance across periods.





Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments for income tax expense, interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization including accelerated amortization, and the following adjustments discussed above: mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges, provision for legal matters and foreign currency gain/loss on intercompany loans. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA reflects an adjustment for the following item:









f.











Stock-based compensation



: BellRing’s compensation strategy includes the use of BellRing stock-based compensation to attract and retain executives and employees by aligning their long-term compensation interests with BellRing’s stockholders’ investment interests. BellRing’s director compensation strategy includes an election by any director who earns retainers in which the director may elect to defer compensation granted as a director to BellRing common stock, earning a match on the deferral, both of which are stock-settled upon the director’s retirement from the BellRing board of directors. BellRing has excluded stock-based compensation as stock-based compensation can vary significantly based on reasons such as the timing, size and nature of the awards granted and subjective assumptions which are unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period and does not contribute to meaningful comparisons of BellRing’s operating performance to other periods.















































RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (Unaudited)









(in millions)

























Three Months Ended





March 31,













Six Months Ended





March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Gross Profit







$





189.8













$





164.3













$





389.4













$





312.3













Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges









12.9

















2.5

















11.4

















2.7















Adjusted Gross Profit







$





202.7













$





166.8













$





400.8













$





315.0















Gross Profit as a percentage of Net Sales











32.3





%













33.2





%













34.7





%













33.8





%











Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of Net Sales











34.5





%













33.7





%













35.8





%













34.1





%























RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS (Unaudited)









(in millions)

























Three Months Ended





March 31,













Six Months Ended





March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Net Earnings







$





58.7













$





57.2













$





135.6













$





101.1



















































Adjustments:







































Accelerated amortization









—

















—

















—

















17.4













Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges









12.9

















2.5

















11.4

















2.7













Provision for legal matters









0.9

















—

















0.9

















—













Foreign currency (gain) loss on intercompany loans









(0.6





)













0.1

















—

















0.1















Total Net Adjustments











13.2

















2.6

















12.3

















20.2













Income tax effect on adjustments



(1)











(3.2





)













(0.6





)













(3.0





)













(4.8





)











Adjusted Net Earnings







$





68.7













$





59.2













$





144.9













$





116.5



















































(1)



Income tax effect on adjustments was calculated on all items using a rate of 24.0%.























RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE









TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended





March 31,













Six Months Ended





March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Diluted Earnings per Common Share







$





0.45













$





0.43













$





1.04













$





0.76



















































Adjustments:







































Accelerated amortization









—

















—

















—

















0.13













Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges









0.10

















0.02

















0.09

















0.02















Total Net Adjustments











0.10

















0.02

















0.09

















0.15













Income tax effect on adjustments



(1)











(0.02





)













—

















(0.02





)













(0.03





)











Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share







$





0.53













$





0.45













$





1.11













$





0.88



















































(1)



Income tax effect on adjustments was calculated on all items using a rate of 24.0%.























RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited)









(in millions)

























Three Months Ended





March 31,













Six Months Ended





March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Net Earnings







$





58.7













$





57.2













$





135.6













$





101.1













Income tax expense









19.9

















19.3

















43.9

















33.5













Interest expense, net









16.5

















14.5

















30.9

















29.4













Depreciation and amortization, including accelerated amortization









4.6

















4.6

















9.2

















27.2













Stock-based compensation









5.7

















5.5

















12.0

















10.2













Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges









12.9

















2.5

















11.4

















2.7













Provision for legal matters









0.9

















—

















0.9

















—













Foreign currency (gain) loss on intercompany loans









(0.6





)













0.1

















—

















0.1















Adjusted EBITDA







$





118.6













$





103.7













$





243.9













$





204.2















Net Earnings as a percentage of Net Sales











10.0





%













11.6





%













12.1





%













10.9





%











Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales











20.2





%













21.0





%













21.8





%













22.1





%







