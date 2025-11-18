BellRing Brands, Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - BellRing Brands, Inc (BRBR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $59.6 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $71.7 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BellRing Brands, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $63.4 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.6% to $648.2 million from $555.8 million last year.

BellRing Brands, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $59.6 Mln. vs. $71.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $648.2 Mln vs. $555.8 Mln last year.

