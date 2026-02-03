BellRing Brands, Inc Bottom Line Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - BellRing Brands, Inc (BRBR) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $43.7 billion, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $76.9 billion, or $0.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BellRing Brands, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $44.7 billion or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $537.3 billion from $532.9 billion last year.

BellRing Brands, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.7 Bln. vs. $76.9 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $537.3 Bln vs. $532.9 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.