BellRing Brands, Inc. Announces Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call Schedule and Financial Results Release Date

BellRing Brands, Inc. announced that it will hold a conference call on August 5, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and provide an outlook for the year. The call will feature President and CEO Darcy H. Davenport and CFO Paul A. Rode. Financial results will be released after the market closes on August 4, 2025. Interested individuals can register for the call to receive dial-in details or listen via a webcast on the company's Investor Relations webpage. BellRing Brands, known for its Premier Protein and Dymatize brands, focuses on the convenient nutrition market and aims to produce high-quality nutritional products globally.

BellRing Brands will announce its third quarter financial results on August 4, 2025, providing an opportunity for investors to assess the company's performance.

The participation of key executives, including the CEO and CFO, in the upcoming conference call reflects strong leadership engagement with stakeholders.

The company's position as a leader in the convenient nutrition category, with top-selling brands like Premier Protein and Dymatize, underscores its market strength and growth potential.

BellRing's products are distributed in over 90 countries, highlighting its global presence and potential for continued expansion.

Announcement of the upcoming conference call and financial results may indicate potential issues, as companies usually highlight positive outcomes during such events instead of logistical details.



The need for pre-registration to access theearnings conference callcould limit engagement and transparency with investors and analysts.



Providing financial results after market close may imply that the company expects negative reactions from the market to their results, affecting investor sentiment.

When will BellRing Brands announce its third quarter financial results?

BellRing Brands will release its third quarter financial results on Monday, August 4, 2025, after market close.

How can I participate in the BellRing Q3 conference call?

Interested parties can register in advance to receive a dial-in number and unique passcode for the conference call.

What time is the conference call for BellRing's financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Where can I find the webcast of the BellRing conference call?

The webcast can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of BellRing’s website at www.bellring.com.

Who will be speaking on the BellRing conference call?

Darcy H. Davenport, CEO, and Paul A. Rode, CFO, will participate in the conference call.

$BRBR Insider Trading Activity

$BRBR insiders have traded $BRBR stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $BRBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT V VITALE has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 368,334 shares for an estimated $28,089,135 .

. DARCY HORN DAVENPORT (PRES. AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 9,600 shares for an estimated $572,708 .

. ROBIN SINGH (CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFFCR PNC) sold 4,157 shares for an estimated $312,356

DOUGLAS J CORNILLE (CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER PNC) sold 3,192 shares for an estimated $239,814

$BRBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of $BRBR stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BRBR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRBR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

$BRBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRBR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BRBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 John Baumgartner from Mizuho set a target price of $75.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Brian Holland from DA Davidson set a target price of $85.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Thomas Palmer from Citigroup set a target price of $80.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $71.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 David Palmer from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $82.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $84.0 on 03/24/2025

ST. LOUIS, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) today announced it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EDT to discuss financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and fiscal year 2025 outlook and to respond to questions. Darcy H. Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul A. Rode, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call. BellRing also announced it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter after market close on Monday, August 4, 2025.





Interested parties may join the conference call by registering in advance at the following link:



BellRing Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call



. Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and a unique passcode to access the conference call. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of BellRing’s website at



www.bellring.com



. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on BellRing’s website in the Investor Relations section.







About BellRing Brands, Inc.







BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) is a dynamic and fast-growing consumer brands business with the purpose of Changing Lives with Good Energy. Focused on growing the convenient nutrition category, the company’s brands include



Premier Protein



, the #1 ready-to-drink protein and convenient nutrition brand, and



Dymatize



, the brand behind the #1 hydrolyzed protein powder. A culture-driven, pure-play company, BellRing Brands believes nutrition is at the core of a healthy world and produces products with best-in-class nutritional profiles and exceptional flavors. Its products are distributed in over 90 countries across club, mass, food, eCommerce, specialty, drug and convenience. To learn more visit



www.bellring.com



.







Contact:







Investor Relations





Jennifer Meyer





jennifer.meyer@bellringbrands.com





(415) 814-9388



