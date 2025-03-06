BellRing Brands, Inc. Announces $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization Starting March 7, 2025

BellRing Brands announces a $300 million share repurchase authorization, effective March 7, 2025, following prior repurchases.

BellRing Brands, Inc. announced a $300 million share repurchase plan approved by its Board of Directors, set to begin on March 7, 2025. This follows the repurchase of 2.1 million shares for $151.7 million at an average price of $72.14 per share since December 31, 2024. The company had previously repurchased approximately $288 million worth of shares under an earlier authorization, which has now been canceled. The new repurchase program allows for flexibility in how shares are bought back but does not guarantee any specific amount will be repurchased. The timing and amount of repurchases will depend on factors such as market conditions and liquidity. BellRing is recognized for its leading brands in the convenient nutrition category, including Premier Protein and Dymatize, and operates in over 90 countries.

BellRing Brands, Inc. has announced a $300 million share repurchase authorization, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company has successfully repurchased approximately $288 million of its stock under a previous authorization, indicating strong financial health and management confidence in its future prospects.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is positioned as a leader in the convenient nutrition market with well-known brands such as Premier Protein and Dymatize, which may attract investor interest and enhance brand loyalty.

The cancellation of the previous $300 million share repurchase authorization could signal potential issues with liquidity or cash flow management, raising concerns about the company's financial health.

The reliance on share repurchases to enhance shareholder value might indicate a lack of growth opportunities or investments in core business operations, which could undermine long-term sustainability.

The forward-looking statements include numerous disclaimers about uncertainties that may affect future repurchases, highlighting the company's potential vulnerability to market conditions and operational risks.

What is the recent share repurchase authorization by BellRing Brands?

BellRing Brands has approved a $300 million share repurchase authorization over the next two years starting March 7, 2025.

How many shares has BellRing repurchased recently?

As of March 6, 2025, BellRing repurchased 2.1 million shares for $151.7 million at an average price of $72.14 per share.

When did BellRing cancel its previous share repurchase authorization?

The previous $300 million share repurchase authorization was canceled effective March 6, 2025.

What factors influence BellRing's share repurchase decisions?

The amount and timing of repurchases depend on liquidity, share price, market conditions, and legal requirements.

What brands does BellRing Brands, Inc. market?

BellRing Brands markets Premier Protein and Dymatize, focusing on convenient nutrition solutions.

$BRBR Insider Trading Activity

$BRBR insiders have traded $BRBR stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT V VITALE has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 368,334 shares for an estimated $28,089,135.

$BRBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $BRBR stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ST. LOUIS, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) today announced its Board of Directors approved a $300 million share repurchase authorization over the next two years with share repurchases under the new authorization beginning on March 7, 2025. Subsequent to December 31, 2024 and as of March 6, 2025, BellRing repurchased 2.1 million shares of its common stock for $151.7 million at an average price of $72.14 per share. As of March 6, 2025, BellRing had repurchased approximately $288 million under its previous $300 million share repurchase authorization, which became effective on March 11, 2024 and has been cancelled effective March 6, 2025.





Repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market, private purchases, through forward, derivative, alternative, accelerated repurchase or automatic purchase transactions, or otherwise. The authorization does not, however, obligate BellRing to acquire any particular amount of shares, and repurchases may be suspended or terminated at any time at BellRing’s discretion. The amount and timing of repurchases are subject to a variety of factors including liquidity, share price, market conditions and legal requirements.







Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Language







Forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are made in this press release. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified from the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “predict,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “target,” “is likely,” “will,” “can,” “may” or “would” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions elsewhere in this press release. All forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, unanticipated developments that prevent, delay or negatively impact the repurchases and other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in BellRing’s cautionary statements contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent BellRing’s judgment as of the date of this press release. BellRing disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.







About BellRing Brands, Inc.







BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) is a dynamic and fast-growing consumer brands business with the purpose of Changing Lives with Good Energy. Focused on growing the convenient nutrition category, the company’s brands include



Premier Protein



, the #1 ready-to-drink protein and convenient nutrition brand, and



Dymatize



, the brand behind the #1 hydrolyzed protein powder. A culture-driven, pure-play company, BellRing Brands believes nutrition is at the core of a healthy world and produces products with best-in-class nutritional profiles and exceptional flavors. Its products are distributed in over 90 countries across club, mass, food, eCommerce, specialty, drug and convenience. To learn more visit



www.bellring.com



.







Contact:







Investor Relations





Jennifer Meyer





jennifer.meyer@bellringbrands.com





(415) 814-9388



