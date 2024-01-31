News & Insights

BellRing Brands' Executive Chairman Rob Vitale Returns From Medical Leave

January 31, 2024 — 08:42 pm EST

(RTTNews) - BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR), a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category, said that its Executive Chairman, Robert Vitale, has ended his medical leave and resumed his full duties as Executive Chairman, effective, January 31, 2024.

In November 2023, BellRing Brands said that Robert Vitale took an unexpected medical leave of absence.

