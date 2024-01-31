BellRing Brands' Executive Chairman Rob Vitale Returns From Medical Leave

(RTTNews) - BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR), a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category, said that its Executive Chairman, Robert Vitale, has ended his medical leave and resumed his full duties as Executive Chairman, effective, January 31, 2024.

In November 2023, BellRing Brands said that Robert Vitale took an unexpected medical leave of absence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.