BELLRING BRANDS Earnings Results: $BRBR Reports Quarterly Earnings

BELLRING BRANDS ($BRBR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.53 per share, missing estimates of $0.53 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $588,000,000, missing estimates of $589,933,830 by $-1,933,830.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BRBR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BELLRING BRANDS Insider Trading Activity

BELLRING BRANDS insiders have traded $BRBR stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT V VITALE has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 368,334 shares for an estimated $28,089,135 .

. ROBIN SINGH (CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFFCR PNC) sold 4,157 shares for an estimated $312,356

DOUGLAS J CORNILLE (CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER PNC) sold 3,192 shares for an estimated $239,814

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BELLRING BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of BELLRING BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BELLRING BRANDS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRBR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BELLRING BRANDS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BRBR forecast page.

BELLRING BRANDS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BRBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Thomas Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $83.0 on 11/19/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.