BellRing Brands Drops; Earnings, Sales Outlook Inline

(RTTNews) - Shares of food supplements maker BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) are down more than 12% Friday morning. The company's quarterly earnings met the consensus estimates. BellRing Brands also provided full-year sales outlook range, whose upper limit is in line with the analysts' view.

Net earnings available to Class A common stockholders in the fourth quarter were $9.7 million or $0.25 per share, compared with $10 million or $0.26 per share in the prior year period.

Excluding items, adjusted EPS was $0.25, that met the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.25 per share.

Net sales were $340.0 million, an increase of 20.3%, compared to the prior year period.

Looking forward to 2022, BellRing expects net sales range of $1.36 billion-$1.41 billion. The consensus stands at $1.41 billion.

BRBR is at $21.78 currently. It has been trading in the range of $19.39- $34.19 in the past 52 weeks.

