BellRing Brands (BRBR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, BellRing Brands (BRBR) closed at $70.65, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.52%.

Shares of the nutritional supplements company witnessed a loss of 5.07% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 1.88% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BellRing Brands in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.56%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $574.59 million, indicating a 16.17% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.25 per share and a revenue of $2.31 billion, indicating changes of +16.58% and +15.75%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.67% increase. BellRing Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, BellRing Brands is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.35. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.48.

It's also important to note that BRBR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

