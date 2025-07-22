BellRing Brands (BRBR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, BellRing Brands (BRBR) was down 3.88% at $55.29. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

The stock of nutritional supplements company has fallen by 3.03% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The upcoming earnings release of BellRing Brands will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 4, 2025. On that day, BellRing Brands is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $531.37 million, up 3.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.2 per share and revenue of $2.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.99% and +15.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, BellRing Brands boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BellRing Brands is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.17. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.07.

Meanwhile, BRBR's PEG ratio is currently 1.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.