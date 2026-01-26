BellRing Brands (BRBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BellRing Brands (BRBR) closed at $25.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -7.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.5% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the nutritional supplements company had lost 8.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 4.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.18%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BellRing Brands in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 3, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, down 46.55% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $504.09 million, indicating a 5.41% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion, which would represent changes of -11.52% and +4.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.55% decrease. BellRing Brands presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, BellRing Brands currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.02 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that BRBR has a PEG ratio of 3.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR)

