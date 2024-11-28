Is BellRing Brands (BRBR) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BellRing Brands (BRBR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

BellRing Brands is one of 1022 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BellRing Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRBR's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BRBR has moved about 39.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, BellRing Brands is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Durect (DRRX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 54.7%.

For Durect, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 38.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BellRing Brands belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 87 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.9% so far this year, so BRBR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Durect falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 170 stocks and is ranked #61. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to BellRing Brands and Durect as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.