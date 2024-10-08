Is BellRing Brands (BRBR) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BellRing Brands (BRBR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

BellRing Brands is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1025 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BellRing Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRBR's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BRBR has returned 11.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 6.2% on average. This means that BellRing Brands is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS). The stock is up 9.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Aclaris Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BellRing Brands belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 88 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.1% so far this year, so BRBR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Aclaris Therapeutics falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 171 stocks and is ranked #88. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.6%.

BellRing Brands and Aclaris Therapeutics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

