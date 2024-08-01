BellRing Brands (BRBR) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

BellRing Brands (BRBR) closed the latest trading day at $51.23, indicating a -0.1% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.37% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.3%.

The nutritional supplements company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.23% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.11%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BellRing Brands in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 5, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.44, showcasing a 29.41% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $503.62 million, reflecting a 12.94% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $1.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.36% and +17.71%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. As of now, BellRing Brands holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BellRing Brands is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.49. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.74.

Investors should also note that BRBR has a PEG ratio of 1.5 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.34.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.