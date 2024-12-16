BellRing Brands (BRBR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with BellRing Brands (BRBR) standing at $77.93, reflecting a -0.09% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.38% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

The nutritional supplements company's stock has climbed by 8.2% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BellRing Brands in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, up 9.3% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $522.09 million, indicating a 21.3% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.16 per share and a revenue of $2.29 billion, indicating changes of +11.92% and +14.78%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.52% higher within the past month. BellRing Brands is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BellRing Brands is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 36.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.13, which means BellRing Brands is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that BRBR has a PEG ratio of 2.63. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.48.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

