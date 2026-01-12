BellRing Brands (BRBR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, BellRing Brands (BRBR) was down 6.93% at $23.10. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.26%.

The stock of nutritional supplements company has fallen by 22.32% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BellRing Brands in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.32, reflecting a 44.83% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $504.44 million, showing a 5.34% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.94 per share and a revenue of $2.42 billion, demonstrating changes of -10.6% and +4.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BellRing Brands. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.3% lower. As of now, BellRing Brands holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, BellRing Brands is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.89.

We can additionally observe that BRBR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.4. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

