BellRing Brands (BRBR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

BellRing Brands (BRBR) ended the recent trading session at $32.67, demonstrating a -1.89% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the nutritional supplements company had gained 20.61% outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BellRing Brands in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.32, indicating a 44.83% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $516.28 million, down 3.12% from the year-ago period.

BRBR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $2.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.29% and +4.59%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.41% lower. BellRing Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, BellRing Brands is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.76. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.18.

It is also worth noting that BRBR currently has a PEG ratio of 4.45. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

