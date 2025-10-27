BellRing Brands (BRBR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, BellRing Brands (BRBR) was down 3.51% at $31.89. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.72%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the nutritional supplements company had lost 10.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.45%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BellRing Brands in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.54, showcasing a 5.88% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $631.33 million, up 13.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.2 per share and revenue of $2.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.99% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.32% lower. Right now, BellRing Brands possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, BellRing Brands currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.09, which means BellRing Brands is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that BRBR currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.61. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Food - Miscellaneous industry stood at 1.73 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 196, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

