BellRing Brands (BRBR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

BellRing Brands (BRBR) closed the most recent trading day at $8.81, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

Shares of the nutritional supplements company have depreciated by 2.62% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.95%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BellRing Brands in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.36, reflecting a 34.55% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $551.27 million, up 0.69% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $2.33 billion, indicating changes of -43.32% and +0.71%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. BellRing Brands is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at valuation, BellRing Brands is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.26. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.46.

One should further note that BRBR currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.46 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.