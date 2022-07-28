BellRing Brands (BRBR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of BellRing Brands Inc (Symbol: BRBR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.98, changing hands as high as $25.25 per share. BellRing Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRBR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.36 per share, with $34.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.90.

