BellRing Brands (BRBR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, BellRing Brands (BRBR) was down 2.71% at $13.29. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.52% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.74%.

The nutritional supplements company's stock has climbed by 5.56% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BellRing Brands in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 4, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.36, marking a 34.55% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $556.04 million, indicating a 1.56% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

BRBR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $2.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -43.32% and +0.93%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher within the past month. BellRing Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BellRing Brands currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.1. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.68.

We can additionally observe that BRBR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 6.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.35.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, positioning it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.