BellRing Brands (BRBR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

BellRing Brands (BRBR) closed at $68.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.49% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the nutritional supplements company had lost 11.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of BellRing Brands will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.52, reflecting a 15.56% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $574.59 million, reflecting a 16.17% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.25 per share and a revenue of $2.31 billion, representing changes of +16.58% and +15.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% higher within the past month. At present, BellRing Brands boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, BellRing Brands currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.97. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.22 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that BRBR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.02. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, positioning it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

