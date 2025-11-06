BellRing Brands (BRBR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, BellRing Brands (BRBR) closed at $29.00, marking a -3.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.84%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.9%.

Shares of the nutritional supplements company have depreciated by 13.34% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.69%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BellRing Brands in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 18, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.54, signifying a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $631.33 million, showing a 13.59% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.2 per share and a revenue of $2.3 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.99% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.25% lower. BellRing Brands is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

From a valuation perspective, BellRing Brands is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.1. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.86.

Meanwhile, BRBR's PEG ratio is currently 1.71. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.71.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

