BellRing Brands (BRBR) Price Target Decreased by 35.42% to 17.80

The average one-year price target for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) has been revised to $17.80 / share. This is a decrease of 35.42% from the prior estimate of $27.56 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.44% from the latest reported closing price of $9.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in BellRing Brands. This is an decrease of 441 owner(s) or 52.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBR is 0.05%, an increase of 75.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.73% to 129,812K shares. The put/call ratio of BRBR is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,007K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,749K shares , representing an increase of 46.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 12.31% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,903K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,209K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,032K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares , representing an increase of 26.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,854K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares , representing an increase of 56.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 13.63% over the last quarter.

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