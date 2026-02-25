BellRing Brands (BRBR) Price Target Decreased by 18.66% to 33.53

The average one-year price target for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) has been revised to $33.53 / share. This is a decrease of 18.66% from the prior estimate of $41.22 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $50.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.82% from the latest reported closing price of $18.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 788 funds or institutions reporting positions in BellRing Brands. This is an decrease of 204 owner(s) or 20.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBR is 0.16%, an increase of 25.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.65% to 143,730K shares. The put/call ratio of BRBR is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,007K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,749K shares , representing an increase of 46.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,065K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,750K shares , representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 27.03% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,136K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,183K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 27.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,060K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,044K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 30.31% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,108K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,201K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 29.26% over the last quarter.

