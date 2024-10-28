BellRing Brands (BRBR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

BellRing Brands (BRBR) closed at $65.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.26%.

Shares of the nutritional supplements company have appreciated by 5.51% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 4.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BellRing Brands in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 19.51% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $539.72 million, up 14.2% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.3% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, BellRing Brands possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, BellRing Brands is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 31.06. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.15.

We can additionally observe that BRBR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

