BellRing Brands (BRBR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with BellRing Brands (BRBR) standing at $49.87, reflecting a +1.8% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the nutritional supplements company had lost 15.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.54%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of BellRing Brands will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 5, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, up 29.41% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $503.91 million, showing a 13.01% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

BRBR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $1.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.36% and +17.73%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.38% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. BellRing Brands is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BellRing Brands has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.21 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.7, which means BellRing Brands is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that BRBR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.