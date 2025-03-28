BellRing Brands (BRBR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw BellRing Brands (BRBR) ending at $74.18, denoting a +0.27% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.7%.

The nutritional supplements company's stock has climbed by 5.01% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BellRing Brands in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.52, indicating a 15.56% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $575.15 million, reflecting a 16.29% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $2.31 billion, which would represent changes of +16.58% and +15.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.99% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. BellRing Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, BellRing Brands is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.57, so one might conclude that BellRing Brands is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that BRBR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR)

