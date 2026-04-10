BellRing Brands (BRBR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, BellRing Brands (BRBR) closed at $15.01, marking a -2.53% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the nutritional supplements company had lost 7.95% lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BellRing Brands in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 5, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.31, showcasing a 41.51% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $607.37 million, up 3.29% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.88 per share and a revenue of $2.41 billion, representing changes of -13.36% and +4.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower. BellRing Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BellRing Brands has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.18 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 13.93.

Also, we should mention that BRBR has a PEG ratio of 3.04. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Food - Miscellaneous industry stood at 2.52 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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