BellRing Brands (BRBR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

BellRing Brands (BRBR) ended the recent trading session at $55.51, demonstrating a +1.41% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

The stock of nutritional supplements company has fallen by 6.49% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.93%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BellRing Brands in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.26%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $531.85 million, showing a 3.19% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.2 per share and revenue of $2.3 billion, indicating changes of +13.99% and +15.42%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BellRing Brands presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BellRing Brands is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.81.

Also, we should mention that BRBR has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.67.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 161, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

