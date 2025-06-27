BellRing Brands (BRBR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

BellRing Brands (BRBR) closed at $58.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.24% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.52%.

The nutritional supplements company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.21% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

The upcoming earnings release of BellRing Brands will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.49, signifying a 9.26% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $531.21 million, showing a 3.07% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.2 per share and a revenue of $2.3 billion, representing changes of +13.99% and +15.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% lower. Right now, BellRing Brands possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, BellRing Brands is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.22.

Also, we should mention that BRBR has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.58.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR)

