BellRing Brands (BRBR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

BellRing Brands (BRBR) ended the recent trading session at $60.75, demonstrating a -3.13% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the nutritional supplements company had lost 4% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BellRing Brands in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.49, reflecting a 9.26% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $531.21 million, reflecting a 3.07% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.2 per share and a revenue of $2.3 billion, representing changes of +13.99% and +15.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.45% decrease. At present, BellRing Brands boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BellRing Brands is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.53. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.47 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that BRBR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.98. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.59.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR)

